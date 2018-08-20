The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension with offensive lineman Rob Havenstein, the team announced Monday.

The 26-year-old Havenstein is now under contract through the 2022 season. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the deal is worth more than $32 million.

"We're excited to extend Rob with the Rams for another four seasons," Rams head coach Sean McVay said in a statement. "He's been a reliable member of our offensive line and maintaining consistency among that unit is important as we continue to grow offensively."

Since being a second-round selection in the 2015 NFL Draft, Havenstein has started all 43 career regular-season games in which he has played. He also started one playoff game.

Last season, he started 15 games in the regular season and was part of an offensive line that helped pave the way for running back Todd Gurley to record a league-leading 2,093 yards from scrimmage and a second-place finish in rushing yards (1,305).

Havenstein also had three fumble recoveries in 2018.

Havenstein has played mostly at right tackle although he was used at guard during the 2016 season.

The 6-foot-3, 330-pound Havenstein played collegiately at Wisconsin.