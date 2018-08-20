Chicago Bears cornerback Deiondre' Hall has been suspended without pay for the first game of the 2018 regular season for violating the NFL policy and program on substances of abuse, the league announced Monday.

The 24-year-old Hall, who was a fourth-round pick by the Bears in the 2016 NFL Draft, has played in 10 NFL games in his two NFL seasons. He has one career interception and that came in the 2016 season, when he recorded seven total tackles.

Last year, he spent the first 11 games of the season on injured reserve with a hamstring injury suffered in the preseason. He played in just two games, including one defensive snap.

Hall will be eligible to return to the Bears' active roster on Monday, Sept. 10, following the team's Sept. 9 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Hall is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games.

Hall faces a battle to make the 53-man roster, and the suspension could jeopardize his chances.

In February, Hall pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors resulting from an altercation that took place at a bar in Iowa in March 2017.

At the time of the arrest, Hall was charged with public intoxication, interference and disorderly conduct by fighting.

Hall played collegiately at Northern Iowa.