Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban yells to his players in the fourth quarter of the game vs. the Clemson Tigers at the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 1, 2018 in New Orleans. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

After it was confirmed that Alabama's backup linebacker Chris Allen will be lost for the season because of a serious knee injury, coach Nick Saban became perturbed Saturday when asked about his level of concern about that injury and others.

Offensive tackle Matt Womack, who underwent surgery Friday after reinjuring his foot, will also miss four to six weeks.

"I've been concerned all along," Saban said to a reporter. "So, I don't even know why you'd ask the question."

Saban then did not hold back.

"Because you all don't (care), you just think we just, whatever happens, we just s-- another player and everything is going to be perfect. All of our fans think that. You all think that. That's what you write about. That's the message you send out there."

Alabama does have a high level of talent to draw from. Saban's recruiting classes were ranked No. 1 for seven consecutive years (2011 to 2017) by 247Sports.com. The Crimson Tide have not been lower than No. 5 in Saban's 10 years as Alabama's head coach.

His present 2019 recruiting class is already ranked No. 2 behind Georgia.

Saban has a history of getting salty with the media. With the season not yet underway, it should be another interesting year as far as that is concerned in Tuscaloosa, Ala.