Former Philadelphia Eagles safety Jaylen Watkins (26) smothers Washington Redskins wide receiver Jamison Crowder (80) during the second half on September 10, 2017 at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. File photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Los Angeles Chargers safety Jaylen Watkins tore his ACL in Saturday's preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks and was placed on the injured reserve list Sunday.

In a corresponding move, the Chargers signed free-agent safety Micah Hanneman, who went undrafted and played with the Cleveland Browns earlier in training camp. Hanneman had four tackles in two preseason games with the Browns after recording 123 tackles and four interceptions in 44 games during his career at BYU.

Watkins signed with the Chargers as a free agent this offseason after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. Watkins played in 28 games during his final two years in Philadelphia as a reserve in the secondary and frequent member of the special teams units.

The Chargers already have depth at the safety position with first-round pick Derwin James, the 17th overall pick, joining Jahleel Addae, Rayshawn Jenkins and Adrian Phillips.

Watkins started Saturday's 24-14 victory over the Seahawks after a strong performance throughout training camp. He wasn't guaranteed to enter the season as the starter, especially with James playing well.

Jenkins got the start at safety last week and Watkins started against the Seahawks. James could start in the third preseason game this week. James did not get a single rep with the starters against the Seahawks.

