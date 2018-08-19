Former New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Junior Galette (93) intercepts a pass from ex-Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Mike Glennon during the third quarter on October 5, 2014 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. File photo by A.J. Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Free-agent linebacker Junior Galette is expected to visit the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

Galette collected 20 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble in 16 games last season with the Washington Redskins. He remained healthy in 2017 after seeing his two previous campaigns end before they started due to Achilles injuries.

The 30-year-old was released by the Redskins in March and visited the Cleveland Browns and Oakland Raiders the following month. Galette announced in May on Instagram that he had offers from teams, but he was contemplating retirement rather than continuing his playing career.

"The real reason I haven't signed is because I've contemplated retiring," Galette wrote. "I have 3 Deals Currently on the table and will Plan Accordingly. All my fans i promise this will be my Best I'm not saying nothing else."

Galette totaled 22 sacks in the 2013-14 seasons with the New Orleans Saints and could provide depth for a Rams team that finished fourth in sacks in 2017. He spent the first five seasons of his career from 2010-14 with the Saints, totaling 88 tackles and 31.5 sacks in 64 games.

Galette was released by the Saints less than a year into a four-year, $41.5 million contract due to reported behavioral concerns.

In early 2015, he was arrested and charged with simple battery involving domestic violence after allegedly pushing a woman to the ground while attempting to get her to leave his home.

Those charges were later dropped, but Galette was still suspended two games by the NFL over the incident.

Additionally, a 2013 video appeared to show Galette hitting a woman with a belt during a group confrontation on a beach. No charges were filed from that incident.

Galette was also arrested in April 2017 for disorderly conduct and failure to comply with police orders after getting into a fight and running away during a spring break festival in Biloxi, Miss.