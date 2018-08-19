The Philadelphia Eagles dripped into the Arena League to bolster their injury-riddled wide receiver corps.

The Eagles signed wide receiver Darius Prince and waived defensive tackle Adam Reth, the team announced Saturday.

Prince played for the Philadelphia Soul the past two seasons, leading the Arena League with 89 receptions and finishing second with 1,076 yards in 2018. He also had 24 receiving touchdowns.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Prince, who did not play football in college, made a splashy entrance into the league with the Soul during the 2017 playoffs.

In his Arena League debut, Prince had 76 yards receiving and a score in the playoff semifinals and followed that up with a pair of touchdowns to earn MVP honors in Arena Bowl XXX.

The 28-year-old Prince played basketball collegiately at both Penn State-Greater Allegheny and at Penn State-Beaver, averaging 12.7 points with the latter school in 2011.

Prince played semi-pro football for two years before signing with the Lehigh Valley Steelhawks of the National Arena league in 2017, a stepping stone to joining the Soul.

The signing of Prince came two days after Eagles wide receiver Bryce Treggs suffered a hamstring injury in Thursday's preseason loss to the New England Patriots.

Philadelphia's receiving corps has been racked by injuries, with Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor, Kamar Aiken, Markus Wheaton and Treggs among those sidelined.

Reth, a rookie out of Northern Iowa, had one tackle in Philadelphia's preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.