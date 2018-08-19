Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) stiff arms former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Brandon Boykin after an 11-yard reception in the first quarter during the AFC Divisional Round on January 17, 2016 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver. File photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI | License Photo

Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas is nursing a sore wrist to go along with a potential bruised ego.

After both head coach Vance Joseph and general manager John Elway said that Thomas needs to be better following the 2017 season, Thomas sat out Saturday's preseason game against the Chicago Bears with a wrist injury.

"He's got a sore wrist," Joseph said following the game. "It happened in practice I think on Thursday and he couldn't go tonight."

Joseph had much stronger words for Thomas earlier in the week, saying that the Broncos' longest-tenured player needs to be better in 2017.

"He's got to be that Pro Bowl wide receiver for us," Joseph said about Thomas. "He knows it, we've talked about it, and we expect big things."

Thomas agreed with the assessment in regard to the Broncos' 5-11 season in 2017.

"I do agree," the 30-year-old Thomas said. "I need to be better. I want to be better. I know I can be better. You can't be afraid to say none of that as a player, you got to look at it and be honest. I can be better."

Thomas finished with 83 catches for 949 yards and five touchdowns while playing with three different quarterbacks last season. His reception and yardage totals were his fewest since 2011.