Cleveland Browns cornerback E.J. Gaines was carted off the practice field Sunday with what appeared to be a serious right knee injury, according to multiple reports.

Cleveland has yet to issue an official injury report on Gaines.

Gaines was a sixth-round pick of the Rams in 2014 and missed the entire 2015 season with a Lisfranc injury. While with the Rams, he played under current Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams.

Gaines was traded to Buffalo as part of the Sammy Watkins deal last year and made 11 starts for the Bills. He had 59 tackles, an interception and three forced fumbles in those games.

Signed by the Browns as a free agent after last season, he was competing for the starting outside cornerback position opposite rookie Denzel Ward. He signed a one-year, $4 million contract.

Ward, Terrance Mitchell and T.J. Carrie are at the top of the Browns' depth chart at cornerback.

Cleveland met with veteran free agent Bashaud Breeland recently and he remains available after meeting with several other teams.