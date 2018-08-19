The San Francisco 49ers on Saturday announced they have re-signed defensive back Dexter McCoil to a one-year deal after placing safety Terrell Williams Jr. on the injured reserve list.

McCoil (6-foot-4, 220 pounds) originally joined the 49ers in 2017 after the team claimed him off waivers from the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 9, 2017. He went on to appear in eight games for San Francisco and registered one tackle. McCoil was waived by the team on April 30, 2018.

Williams Jr. (6-4, 212) originally signed with the 49ers as an undrafted rookie free agent out of the University of Houston on April 30, 2018.

McCoil played in the Arena League and CFL before joining the Chargers in 2016. He had 25 tackles and an interception while appearing in every game that year but was released after two games in the 2017 season. He was claimed off waivers by the 49ers and had four tackles in eight games after the move.

RELATED Josh Gordon returning to Cleveland Browns

Williams joined the Niners on the same day that McCoil was waived.

Williams hurt his knee during a joint practice last week with the Houston Texans. He hit the concrete along the side of the practice field after going down at the end of a play during one-on-one coverage drills. The injury was severe enough that Williams had to be carted off the field.