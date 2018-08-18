Indianapolis Colts sign S Robenson Therezie, cut DT Caraun Reid

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Willie Snead (83) takes a Drew Brees pass 19 yards before former Atlanta Falcons free safety Robenson Therezie (27) and linebacker Paul Worrilow (55) can make the stop in 2015 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. File photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts have signed free agent safety Robenson Therezie and cut defensive tackle Caraun Reid.

Indianapolis announced the moves on Saturday.

Reid, 26, joined the Colts on December 18 as a free agent. He appeared in one game last season for the Detroit Lions. Reid entered the NFL as a fifth round pick by the Lions in the 2014 NFL Draft. He has 36 tackles, nine tackles for a loss, three sacks, two passes defensed and two fumble recoveries in 34 career games for the Colts, Washington Redskins, San Diego Chargers and Lions.

Therezie has 30 tackles, two passes defensed and an interception in 25 career appearances. The 5-foot-9, 212-pound defensive back entered the NFL in 2015 as an undrafted free agent signing by the Atlanta Falcons. He also spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals and New Orleans Saints. The 26-year-old Auburn product was on the Bengals' practice squad last season and was with the New York Jets and Saints during the 2017 offseason.

The Colts have Clayton Geathers listed as their starting strong safety on their unofficial depth chart, with Matthias Farley listed as a second string option. Ronald Martin and George Odum are listed as reserve strong safeties. Malik Hooker is listed as the team's starting free safety.