Rookie Baker Mayfield did not match the numbers of his NFL debut, but the Cleveland Browns were more than satisfied with his performance in their second preseason game.

The No. 1 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft, Mayfield was in on six possessions and finished 7 of 13 for 75 yards in Cleveland's 19-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Friday night.

Although the stats paled in comparison to the preseason opener, when Mayfield threw for 212 yards and two touchdowns, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner still had impressive moments in rainy conditions while playing before the home fans for the first time.

Mayfield had two touchdown passes negated -- one due to a penalty and another via replay -- but produced 10 points on his final two drives of the night.

"It was great to get in front of your own crowd for the first time," said Mayfield, per Cleveland.com. "That's just how it is always is. We did some things well and showed our potential a little bit, but it was good to get out there in front of them, even if the weather was not that great. It was good."

Mayfield had a 2-yard scoring pass to Derrick Willies wiped out by a pass interference call and another short pass to Willies overturned by replay, but the Browns still came away with a field goal and a TD on the two drives.

"He was winking at me so I don't think he was worried about anything," Browns coach Hue Jackson said after the game. "That's what you love about him. Tyrod (Taylor) is the same way, and Drew (Stanton) is, too. Those guys like to play. They know football is a hard game and sometimes it doesn't go the way you want it to, but you just keep working at it and things turn around. That is what you saw happen with Baker."

Jackson has said all along that Taylor, acquired in an offseason trade with the Buffalo Bills, will be his starter for Week 1 of the regular season.

Taylor played the first four series against his former team and finished 4 of 7 for 22 yards. He completed all five of his pass attempts for 99 yards and a touchdown in the preseason opener against the New York Giants.

Stanton, competing with Mayfield for the backup job to Taylor, failed to complete a pass in four pass attempts.

Jackson was happy with the way Mayfield handled himself against defensive pressure. The former Oklahoma standout was sacked one.

"He did (face open pass rushers), and he didn't blink,'' said Jackson. "That's what I love about him.

"Baker is still continuing to keep his eyes downfield, and there are a couple of times when he got hit early. That was water off a duck's back to him. 'Let's keep going.' He led us down there a couple of times and put us into position to score. He did some good things. At the same time, we have to finish some drives and finish some other drives by protecting better. We have to."