Minnesota Vikings backup tight end Josiah Price is done for the season due to a knee injury.

Price was hurt during Wednesday's joint practice session with the Jacksonville Jaguars, ESPN reported.

An undrafted free agent out of Michigan State, Price appeared in four preseason games with Minnesota in 2017, making one start.

The 6-foot-4, 249-pound Price was released during the final roster reduction on Sept. 2, 2017, but he was re-signed by the Vikings in March.

At Michigan State, Price appeared in 42 games over his four seasons, hauling in 104 receptions and scoring 21 touchdowns. He had 38 catches and five TDs as a senior.