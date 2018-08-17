Former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Erik Walden sacks ex-Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) late during the fourth quarter on September 7, 2014 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver. File photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI | License Photo

The Seattle Seahawks terminated the contract of defensive end Marcus Smith and announced the signing of linebacker Erik Walden on Friday.

Smith had been away from the team the last two days dealing with what Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll termed a "family issue," according to the Seattle Times.

A first-round draft pick in 2014, Smith played in 14 games for the Seahawks last season, recording 15 tackles, 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Walden agreed to a deal earlier in the week with Seattle. An 11-year veteran, he collected four sacks and 36 tackles with the Tennessee Titans last season.

"He has been an outside backer and a nickel rush guy, been real physical and tough, and we'll see how he fits into the competition," Carroll said after Friday's practice, per the team's official website.

Walden, who spent four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts prior to joining the Titans, has 36 career sacks.

In other roster moves Friday, Seattle signed running back Justin Stockton and waived cornerback Elijah Battle.

Stockton, an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech, will provide depth at running back with first-round draft pick Rashaad Penny sidelined after undergoing finger surgery.

Battle signed with the Seahawks last weekend.