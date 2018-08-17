Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Bryce Treggs suffered a hamstring injury in Thursday's preseason loss to the New England Patriots.

Treggs is expected to be sidelined for a few weeks, the NFL Network reported, citing a team source.

Philadelphia's receiving corps has been hit hard by injuries, with Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor, Kamar Aiken and Markus Wheaton among those sidelined.

An undrafted free agent out of California, Treggs had a pair of receptions for 23 yards in the 37-20 loss to the Patriots. He was expected to be in the mix for a spot on the final 53-man roster.

Treggs appeared in nine games with the Eagles in 2016 and had three receptions for 80 yards. He spent last season with the Cleveland Browns and had five catches for 79 yards in six games.