New England Patriots first-round rookie Isaiah Wynn lost for season

Georgia Bulldogs running back Sony Michel (1) runs through a hole in the Alabama defense alongside offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn (77) in the first half of the NCAA College Football Playoff National Championship on January 8 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Photo by Mark Wallheiser/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- New England Patriots rookie Isaiah Wynn will miss the 2018 season after suffering a torn Achilles.

Sources told NFL.com and ESPN that the first-rounder suffered the injury in Thursday's preseason win against the Philadelphia Eagles. Wynn, 21, was the No. 23 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of the University of Georgia.

The 6-foot-2, 310-pound offensive tackle was carted off of the field in the first quarter of Thursday's win with what was first believed to be a tweaked ankle.

New England has Trent Brown listed as its starting left tackle on its unofficial depth chart, with Wynn listed as a fourth-string option. The Patriots have Joe Thuney listed as their starting left guard, as well as David Andrews at center, Shaq Mason at right guard and Marcus Cannon at right tackle.

RELATED Eagles QB Foles to undergo tests on shoulder

Brown was traded to the Patriots this offseason after spending the first three years of his career with the San Francisco 49ers. Thuney has started every game for the Patriots since being picked in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Andrews has made 30 starts on the Patriots' offensive line since the start of the 2016 season. Mason started every game last season for New England. Cannon has won two Super Bowls with the franchise and made seven starts last season for the Patriots.

The Patriots play the Carolina Panthers in another preseason game at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 24 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.