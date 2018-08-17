Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers thew a touchdown to tight end Jimmy Graham in a 51-34 preseason victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The scoring toss was the highlight of Graham's night Thursday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc. After the contest, Packers coach Mike McCarthy said the team tried to feature the offseason addition.

"We tried to feature Jimmy there a little bit with a couple calls," McCarthy told reporters. "I was pleased with [Rodgers'] time on the field."

Rodgers and the five-time Pro Bowler connected at 11:58 in the first quarter. The Packers' star gunslinger stepped back in the pocket on the play before scanning the field. He then looked to his left, firing a high pass to the 6-foot-7 target. Graham out-jumped defenders to pull in the eight-yard score.

Rodgers finished the game 2-for-4 with 35 yards and a score. Packers backup quarterback Deshone Kizer completed 7-of-12 passes for 149 yards and two scores.

"Well, [Jimmy] can do it all over the field," Rodgers said. "I don't think he was used a ton the past couple of years as much in the middle of the field, but he's an incredible athlete. He's got a wide, wide catch radius and there's a lot of things he can do. So, it's exciting to be able to have a guy like that."

Martellus Bennett was the Packers' top tight end last season, pulling in 24 catches for 233 yards. The Packers face the Oakland Raiders in their next preseason game at 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 24 in Oakland.

RELATED Green Bay Packers sign LB James Crawford