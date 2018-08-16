Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) runs for a 42-yard touchdown against ex-Arizona Cardinals cornerback Justin Bethel (28) on December 24, 2016 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington. File photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin ran sprints during individual drills Thursday, multiple media outlets reported.

Baldwin has been sidelined since the end of last month with a knee injury that has been an issue since the start of training camp.

The Athletic reported that Baldwin was running sprints by himself Thursday, while station KIRO-7 observed that Seattle's leading receiver "looks sharp" while going through individual drills.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has maintained that he expects Baldwin to be on the field for the regular-season opener against the Denver Broncos on Sept. 9.

Baldwin was named to the Pro Bowl as an injury replacement after he recorded a team-leading 75 receptions for 991 yards and eight touchdowns in 2017. It marked the third consecutive season with at least 75 catches for the 29-year-old Baldwin, who set career highs with 94 receptions and 1,128 yards in 2016 while also earning Pro Bowl honors.

An undrafted free agent out of Stanford, Baldwin has spent his first seven seasons with the Seahawks. He has 443 receptions and 44 touchdown catches while starting 77 of 110 games.

Baldwin has appeared in 12 postseason games with Seattle, hauling in 55 catches for 702 yards and six touchdowns.

