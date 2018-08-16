Sam Darnold (R) holds up his jersey with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after the New York Jets selected Darnold with the third overall pick in the draft. Photo by Sergio Flores/UPI | License Photo

Rookie Sam Darnold will get the start for the New York Jets in their second preseason game at the Washington Redskins on Thursday night.

Darnold, the No. 3 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft, will look to build on an impressive professional debut, when he finished 13 of 18 for 96 yards and a touchdown in a 17-0 win over the Atlanta Falcons last week.

Jets coach Todd Bowles acknowledged after the preseason opener that he faces a "tough decision" on who will be the starter for Week 1. Veteran Josh McCown entered training camp atop the depth chart with Teddy Bridgewater and Darnold behind him.

The New York Daily News reported that team management wants to see how Darnold holds up while facing Washington's first-team offense. Darnold was the third Jets quarterback to take the field against the Falcons.

There has been plenty of hype surrounding Darnold since the Jets traded up three spots in the 2018 NFL Draft to select the former USC standout.

Darnold also drew some praise from Redskins cornerback Josh Norman, who had a chance to see the rookie firsthand during joint workouts between New York and Washington this week.

"Someone asked me about him the other day, and I was like, yeah, whatever, he's just a guy," Washington cornerback Josh Norman said, per the Daily News. "Then you go out here and see him making these throws and you're like, all right. That's not so much a college-level throw. He's putting them on the money.

"It's like, dang," added Norman. "You get rookies in here, and you try to mess them with a little bit, and bait them a little bit into thinking they're throwing a route, and you can make a play and he's not having it. It's so crazy to see that at an early age. ... He's so far impressed me and I didn't want him to. I wanted to break all rookies. He's been doing a great job."