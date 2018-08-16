New Orleans Saints defensive end Alex Okafor was diagnosed with a sprained ankle and a bone bruise on his knee after undergoing an MRI, multiple media outlets reported.

Per reports, Okafor is considered week-to-week after sustaining the injury during practice on Wednesday. He was able to limp off the field under his own power, per reports.

Okafor is attempting to return from a torn Achilles tendon sustained in the fourth quarter of a 34-31 overtime win against the Washington Redskins in Week 11 of the 2017 regular season, ending what was a promising campaign.

The 27-year-old Okafor recorded 43 tackles, 4 1/2 sacks and two forced fumbles in 10 games as the starter opposite All-Pro defensive end Cameron Jordan.

Okafor, who is listed at 6-foot-4 and 261 pounds, has collected 118 tackles and 18 sacks in 52 career contests since being selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft.