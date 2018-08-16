Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger looks to the bench during the first quarter of the AFC Divisional round playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh on January 14, 2018. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is out of concussion protocol, according to a published report Thursday.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that Roethlisberger is fine, two days removed from exiting practice after a collision with Marcus Gilbert as the offensive tackle was blocking linebacker Keion Adams.

Roethlisberger was laying on his stomach with his right hand on the back of his head for several minutes while a team trainer attended to him. The six-time Pro Bowl selection was able to walk off the field on his own, briefly stopping to talk to team officials, including general manager Kevin Colbert.

The 36-year-old Roethlisberger traveled with the Steelers for Thursday's preseason game against the Green Bay Packers. The quarterback wasn't scheduled to play against the Packers even before the hit in practice.

Roethlisberger played in every game in 2017 until sitting out the regular-season finale.

A two-time Super Bowl champion, Roethlisberger has sustained at least three concussions during his NFL career.

Roethlisberger, who has been Pittsburgh's starter since he was drafted in the first round in 2004, admitted during training camp in July 2017 that he had weighed retirement and cited his health as among the reasons.

"Just all those things combined -- being healthy, being able to play catch with my kids," Roethlisberger said at the time. "I feel good mentally, I know this new study that came out that 90 percent (of NFL) players' brains who were studied had CTE.

"There's a lot of scary things, and I think my wife would be OK if I hung it up, too."