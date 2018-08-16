Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn talks to kicker Nick Rose in the first half of a game against the Oakland Raiders on December 31 at StuHub Center in Carson, Calif. Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo

The Houston Texans will sign kicker Nick Rose, the Houston Chronicle reported Wednesday.

Houston needed help at the position with starting kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn dealing with an injury that is expected to sideline him for the team's second preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Rose worked out for the Texans along with former Oakland Raiders kicker Giorgio Tavecchio on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old Rose, who played collegiately at the University of Texas, appeared in 10 games last season with the Washington Redskins and Los Angeles Chargers, converting 11 of 14 field-goal attempts and 23 of 26 extra points.

In eight games with Washington, Rose made 10 of 11 field goals before he was waived in mid-December. He converted on 1 of 3 field-goal attempts in the final two games of the regular season with the Chargers.