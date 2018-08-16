Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) runs the ball after making a catch during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 31, 2017 in Philadelphia. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Free agent wide receiver Dez Bryant visited the Cleveland Browns on Thursday.

Bryant arrived at the team's facility accompanied by his agent, Kim Miale, Cleveland.com reported, citing a league source.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection has been without a team since the Dallas Cowboys released him in mid-April in a salary dispute.

Bryant told the team's in-house broadcasting team that he likes the city and thought he would look good wearing the orange uniform of the Browns -- the same color he wore collegiately at Oklahoma State.

"We're just trying to work some things out," Bryant told team broadcaster Nathan Zegura.

Wideout Jarvis Landry and quarterback Tyrod Taylor are proponents of the team signing Bryant, and coach Hue Jackson said he is receptive to bringing in the three-time Pro Bowl selection.

Bryant, who rejected a contract offer from the Baltimore Ravens earlier in the offseason, is seeking a one-year, "prove-it" deal, according to Cleveland.com.

The Browns have some uncertainly at wide receiver. Josh Gordon remains away from camp because of health issues and rookie Antonio Callaway could be subject to disciplinary action by the league after he was cited for possession of marijuana.

Bryant had a team-leading 69 receptions for 838 yards and six touchdowns with Dallas in 2017. The 29-year-old has gone a career-worst 23 regular-season games without a 100-yard performance.

Since signing a five-year, $70 million contract in 2015, Bryant has failed to record a 1,000-yard season or reel in more than eight touchdown receptions in a season.

Bryant was a touchdown machine in the first half of his career with the Cowboys, hauling in 41 scoring passes in a three-season span, capped by a career-high 16 in 2014. He was named a first-team All-Pro selection that year.