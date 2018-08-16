Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick opted to play it safe after receiving a number of stingers in practice over the last few days.

Frederick contacted neck and spine specialist Dr. Robert Watkins in Los Angeles to make sure he was not dealing with a more severe injury.

"Specifically because stingers deal with your neck, and that's something I think is a pretty important part of your body," the four-time Pro Bowl center said, per ESPN. "So I just made sure I was safe for the long term."

Frederick said Watkins confirmed there were no additional issues and that rest likely is the best medicine at the moment.

"It's just like any other injury: When you have inflammation, you've got to get that inflammation out of there, and then it's fine," the 27-year-old Frederick said. "Something that's already inflamed and you bang it again, it continues to be inflamed."

Frederick has not missed a game in his career since being selected by the Cowboys with the 31st overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-4, 320-pounder signed a six-year, $56.4 million contract extension before the 2016 season, making him the highest-paid center in the league.