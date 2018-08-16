Chicago Bears sign long snapper Tanner Carew

The Chicago Bears face the Denver Broncos in a preseason game on Saturday in Denver. File photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears have signed long snapper Tanner Carew.

Chicago waived linebacker Andrew Trumbetti with an injury designation in a corresponding transaction. The Bears announced the moves on Thursday.

"I'm very excited to announce I have signed with the Chicago Bears," Carew tweeted Thursday. "Let's get it!"

Carew played for four seasons at the University of Oregon. He ran a 5-second 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine.

Trumbetti had 90 tackles, 12.5 tackles for a loss, 2.5 sacks, an interception for a touchdown and a pass defensed in four seasons at Notre Dame.

The Bears have Patrick Scales listed as their starting long snapper on their unofficial depth chart. Chicago battles the Denver Broncos in a preseason game at 9:05 p.m. Saturday in Denver.