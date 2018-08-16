Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) makes the catch under pressure from the Chicago Bearsvdefense during the second half of play at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, December 10, 2017. Photo by John Sommers II /UPI | License Photo

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green isn't letting his 30th birthday slow him down.

Green, who celebrated the milestone on July 31, is at least five years older than any other wide receiver on the Bengals' roster. Despite being the elder statesman of the group, Green insists he has more in the tank.

"I ain't an old man," Green told the Cincinnati Enquirer. "I've always got juice. I've had it for a long time. I'm not going anywhere any time soon. ... I feel good. I'm one of the oldest guys, but I run the most of anybody in practice and I feel great. I put a lot into my body on and off the field that really gets me ready for the next day."

Green made 75 catches for 1,078 yards with eight touchdowns last season, resulting in his seventh consecutive Pro Bowl selection. The Bengals, however, were the worst team in the league in 2017 in regard to yards per game.

"I feel great. These last two years is the best my body's felt in a long time," he said. "I've got six years in me I feel like. A long, long time. I'll be ready."

Green has recorded 556 receptions for 8,213 yards and 57 touchdowns in 102 career contests since being selected by Cincinnati with the fourth overall pick of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Georgia.

The Bengals parted ways with fellow wide receiver Brandon LaFell, 31, earlier this month. The team has high hopes for John Ross, the Bengals' first-round pick in 2017, as well as Tyler Boyd, Josh Malone, Cody Core, rookie Auden Tate and Alex Erickson.