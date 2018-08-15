Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Rashaad Penny sustained a broken finger in practice earlier this week, multiple media outlets reported on Wednesday.

Penny, who was selected 27th overall by the Seahawks in the 2018 NFL Draft, is expected to be sidelined three to four weeks. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that there's a chance Penny will not be ready for the team's season opener against the Denver Broncos.

The 5-foot-11, 220-pound Penny led the nation with 2,248 rushing yards to go along with 23 touchdowns last season at San Diego State. He also had 19 receptions for two more scores.

Penny averaged 7.8 yards per carry last season and 7.5 yards in 2016, when he rumbled for 1,018 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns.

He also was a weapon in the return game for the Aztecs, bringing back seven kicks for touchdowns in his career. Penny averaged 30.2 yards per return for his career.

Penny had been competing with Chris Carson for the starting running back job with the Seahawks, who had just one rushing touchdown outside of quarterback Russell Wilson. Wilson, in fact, led Seattle in rushing last season with 586 yards -- 346 more than Davis.

Carson held the top spot in the team's most recent depth chart, with Penny ahead of Mike Davis and C.J. Prosise, among others. Penny rushed for just 16 yards despite a team-high eight carries in the Seahawks' preseason opener last week against the Indianapolis Colts.