The Oakland Raiders announced on Friday that they have claimed defensive tackle Gabe Wright on waivers from the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins waived the 6-3, 309-pound Wright after he threw an elbow at running back Kenyan Drake during practice recently.

The 26-year-old Wright was selected in the fourth round (No. 113 overall) out of Auburn by the Detroit in 2015, but he was waived by the Lions before the start of the 2016 season, which he sent on the practice squad of the Cleveland Browns.

Wright was in training camp with the Philadelphia Eagles last year and spent the 2017 regular season with the Dolphins, playing in one game.

In 13 NFL games, including one start, Wright has recorded 13 tackles (nine solo) and two passes defensed.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders placed defensive tackle Ahtyba Rubin on the Reserve/Injured List.