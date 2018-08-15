Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson speaks to the media at Super Bowl LII Opening Night on January 29, 2018 at Xcel Energy Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Right tackle Lane Johnson is embracing the thought of a rude reception when the Philadelphia Eagles visit the New England Patriots in a preseason game on Thursday.

Johnson didn't mince words after the Eagles posted a 41-33 win over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII, saying the latter team is a "fear-based organization" with players that "act like [expletive] robots." The 28-year-old also said that he relished the opportunity to read all of the fans' hate mail at the time, and he expects quite the reaction at Gillette Stadium.

"Oh yeah. I hope so. I hope they raise hell," Johnson said. "They can cuss me, they can say whatever they want. At the end of the day, I'm not blocking them, I'm blocking guys on the edge, so it really doesn't matter what they say.

"I know that I'm not going to be well-liked, this team is not going to be well-liked going there, so it's going to basically bring out our best."

Johnson has also said that Patriots owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick talked trash to Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie and head coach Doug Pederson prior to the Super Bowl.

"I just felt like we weren't even given a chance going into the game. I felt like we were disrespected, and we were by them," Johnson said. "I made plenty of comments about why I said what I said. It's not like I was coming out of the blue just to talk. It's because I felt like I've been disrespected and the team's been disrespected. It's not like I'm coming out here running my mouth because I want to. No other teams really came out and ran their mouth."