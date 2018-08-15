Miss South Africa, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters is crowned Miss Universe 2017 by Iris Mittenaere during the 66th Miss Universe pageant competition on November 26 at The Axis at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Tim Tebow is officially dating Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters.

The former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL quarterback-turned-baseball prospect celebrated his 31st birthday on Tuesday.

"Happy Birthday Timmy," Nel-Peters wrote on Instagram, including a photo of herself with Tebow. "You are such a bright light in so many people's lives. Have the best day ever."

Her photo had more than 120,000 likes as of Wednesday morning. It also featured more than 1,000 comments, including some from celebrities. Tebow's brother, Robby Tebow, posted several heart emojis in one of the comments.

Tebow was having a promising season in the minors for the Mets, before he suffered a hand injury at the Double-A level. He underwent season-ending hand surgery in July.

Tebow also confirmed he was dating Nel-Peters in July during an interview with ESPN.

"She is a really special girl and I am very lucky and blessed for her coming into my life," he said. "I am usually very private with these things but I am very thankful."

Tebow hit .273 with six home runs and 36 RBIs in 84 games this season for the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies. He hit .226 with eight homers and 52 RBIs in 126 games last season at the Advanced-A and Single-A levels.