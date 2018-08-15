Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson reacts to a roughing the passer call in the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns on December 31 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. File photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns have signed defensive lineman Blain Woodson.

Cleveland announced the transaction on Wednesday. Woodson, 22, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent signing by the San Francisco 49ers on May 15. He was waived on July 26. The 6-foot-2, 295-pound defender had 159 tackles and 14.5 sacks during his college tenure at the University of Delaware.

A league source told Cleveland.com and NFL.com that the Browns had Johnathan Hankins in for a workout on Wednesday, but he was not signed.

Cleveland has Larry Ogunjobi and Jamie Meder penciled in on its depth chart as its starting defensive tackles.

The Browns battle the Buffalo Bills in the preseason at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Cleveland.