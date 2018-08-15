Former Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Mike Mitchell (23) receives a face mask penalty as he tackles ex-Cleveland Browns wide receiver Corey Coleman (19) in overtime on January 1, 2017 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Wide receiver Corey Coleman will get a closer look at his former team when the Buffalo Bills face the Cleveland Browns in a preseason game on Friday.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott told reporters on Wednesday that Coleman will make his preseason debut versus the Browns. Buffalo acquired Coleman on Aug. 5 for a seventh-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

"We're getting to the point now where it's, 'Hey, here's the playbook, you got to know it,'" McDermott said, per ESPN. "Right now we're still digesting. ... There will be some clarity around what his role is Friday night. Biggest thing is we want him to come out and play fast and play physical."

Coleman asked to be traded during an episode of "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Cleveland Browns" after being relegated to the second team in favor of rookie Antonio Callaway.

"If y'all don't want me to play, why don't y'all just trade me," Coleman told Browns head coach Hue Jackson.

Coleman was the 15th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft but has battled inconsistencies and dealt with injuries since entering the league. The Bills are hopeful a change of scenery can help Coleman bolster a team that did not have a wide receiver with more than 27 catches last season.

The 24-year-old Coleman totaled 56 catches for 718 yards and five touchdowns in 19 career games for Cleveland.

In each of his first two seasons, Coleman missed time with a broken hand suffered in games against the Baltimore Ravens.

Coleman was the first receiver picked in 2016 after winning the 2015 Fred Biletnikoff Award at Baylor. In his final college season, Coleman totaled 74 catches and 1,363 receiving yards.