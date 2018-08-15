Aug. 15 (UPI) -- The Denver Broncos claimed wide receiver DeAndrew White and waived wide receiver Corey "Philly" Brown with an injury designation in a series of moves.

Denver announced the transactions Wednesday. The Broncos also signed defensive lineman DeQuinton Osborne and waived defensive lineman Paul Boyette with an injury designation.

White, 26, had one reception for 24 yards last season for the Houston Texans. He also had four punt returns for three yards in his lone season in Houston. The 6-foot, 195-pound pass catcher entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent signing by the San Francisco 49ers in 2015.

He also spent time with the New England Patriots before joining the Texas last offseason. The University of Alabama product has three catches for 42 yards in six NFL appearances. He has also returned six kicks for 142 yards.

White will wear No. 5 for Denver.

Osborne played in 18 games for Oklahoma State. The 6-foot, 300-pound defender had 56 tackles, 9.5 sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery during his time with the Cowboys. He will wear No. 78 for the Broncos.

Brown, 26, had 1,019 yards and seven scores on 79 receptions in 43 career games during his NFL tenure. He spent the 2014 through 2016 seasons with the Carolina Panthers. The Buffalo Bills waived the receiver in October.