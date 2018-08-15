Former Seattle Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham (88) runs for a 37-yard touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals linebacker Gabe Martin (50) and cornerback Harlan Miller (34) in 2016 CenturyLink Field in Seattle. File photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- The Arizona Cardinals have re-signed safety Harlan Miller.

Arizona also waived cornerback Lou Young III with an injury designation. The Cardinals announced the transactions on Wednesday.

Miller, 24, had 12 tackles, two passes defensed and an interception in seven games over the last two seasons with the Cardinals. The 6-foot, 182-pound defender has two career starts. Miller was a sixth-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2016 NFL Draft.

He was released by the Cardinals on May 9 and will wear No. 35.

Young, 26, has six career NFL appearances, all coming with the Carolina Panthers in 2016. He has also spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Baltimore Ravens, Washington Redskins and Denver Broncos. He is dealing with a hamstring injury, which he picked up during a recent practice.

The Cardinals have Budda Baker and Antoine Bethea listed on their depth chart as their starters at safety. Rudy Ford and Tre Boston are listed as second string safeties, with Zeke Turner, A.J. Howard and Travell Dixon listed as reserves.

Arizona battles the New Orleans Saints in a preseason game at 8 p.m. Friday in New Orleans.