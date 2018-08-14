Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) passes under pressure from Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed (90) during their game in December. Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz expressed a bit of doubt on Tuesday that he'll be under center for the team's season opener.

Wentz initially set his sights on Week 1 of the 2018 NFL season shortly after tearing his ACL and LCL in a December game against the Los Angeles Rams.

With the Eagles' season opener against the Atlanta Falcons nearly three weeks away, Wentz expressed a bit of doubt when discussing his potential involvement in that game.

"I obviously would love to be out there," Wentz said on WIP Radio on Tuesday, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. "That's been my goal all offseason ever since the injury. It's going to be close. It's going to be close. I'm still eyeing that date.

"At the end of the day, it's not just my decision. There's coaches and doctors that really have the final say. I really like where I'm at and time will tell here."

Wentz participated in team drills during the opening week of training camp. Eagles coaches have since scaled back his workload, keeping him mostly out of team work.

"My knee feels really good," Wentz said. "Rehab and everything has been going great. Every day it feels a little better out there. I really like where I'm at so it's just a be patient thing."

Super Bowl XLII Most Valuable Player Nick Foles is expected to step in should Wentz be unable to play on Sept. 6.

Wentz was considered the front-runner for league MVP honors before the injury and had to watch Foles guide the Eagles to a 41-33 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

The 25-year-old Wentz threw for 33 touchdowns in 2017 to move past Sonny Jurgensen for the most in a single season in franchise history, a record that stood since 1961. Wentz completed 60.2 percent of his passes for 3,296 yards with just seven interceptions in 13 games in 2017.

For his two-year career, he has 49 touchdown passes and 21 interceptions.