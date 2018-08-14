The Washington Redskins released cornerback Orlando Scandrick on Tuesday, approximately five months after signing him to a two-year contract.

Scandrick, who received a $1 million signing bonus in March, was expected to add a veteran presence opposite fellow cornerback Josh Norman. Fourth-round pick Quinton Dunbar and second-year player Fabian Moreau likely will slide in beside Norman for the Redskins.

The 31-year-old Scandrick spent his first nine seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before requesting his release prior to the start of free agency.

Scandrick played 11 games during the 2017 season, all as a starter, but back injuries limited his playing time.

He has been a starter for the Cowboys since 2013, although he missed the 2015 season with a knee injury.

Scandrick has recorded 406 tackles, 11.5 sacks and eight interceptions in 125 career contests (69 starts) since being selected by the Cowboys in the fifth round of the 2008 NFL Draft.