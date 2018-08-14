Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Donald Penn (72) is returning to action. Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Donald Penn was activated from the physically unable to perform list on Tuesday and participated in his first practice of training camp.

Penn, who was recovering from foot surgery, was stationed at right tackle while first-round pick Kolton Miller spent time at left tackle. Miller was selected with the 15th overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that the three-time Pro Bowl selection's move is expected to be long-term for the Raiders.

Penn agreed to take a "small pay cut" to remain in Oakland, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. The 6-foot-4, 315-pounder previously signed a two-year, $21 million extension in September.

The 35-year-old Penn missed the final two games of the 2017 season after suffering a Lisfranc foot injury in December, ending a string of 170 consecutive starts.