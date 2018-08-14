Trending Stories

PGA Championship: Woodland sets record, storm suspends second round
Arizona Cardinals sign LB Gerald Hodges, waive/injured LB Jeremy Cash
Washington Redskins sign WR Williams, place WR Davis on IR
Ryder Cup: Jim Furyk announces 8 qualifiers, Tiger Woods awaits nod
Chicago White Sox's Adam Engel robs third home run of the week

Photo Gallery

 
Kelsey Grammer, Kristen Bell attend 'Like Father' premiere

Latest News

Chinese state media endorses third inter-Korea summit
UPI Almanac for Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018
Famous birthdays for Aug. 14: Halle Berry, Steve Martin
On This Day: Lunar Orbiter 1 begins orbit of moon
Top Norway minister resigns after breaking security protocol during Iran trip
 
Back to Article
/