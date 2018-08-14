Former Washington Redskins wide receiver Rashad Ross (19) gets tackled by New York Giants defensive back Trevin Wade (31) in 2015 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. File photo by Rich Kane/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- The Arizona Cardinals have signed wide receiver Austin Wolf and released wide receiver Rashad Ross.

Arizona announced the transactions on Tuesday. Wolf was an undrafted free agent out of the University of Akron. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound pass-catcher had 83 catches for 1,322 yards and 13 scores in 42 career appearances for the Zips. He had 33 catches for 476 yards and five touchdowns during his senior campaign. Wolf started 23 games during his collegiate career. He will wear No. 15 for Arizona.

Ross, 28, hasn't taken a regular-season snap since the 2016 season with the Washington Redskins. The Arizona State product entered the league in 2013 with the Tennessee Titans. He also had stints with the Kansas City Chiefs, Redskins, Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Chargers, Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills, before landing with the Cardinals in December.

Ross has 192 yards and a score on nine career receptions in 22 appearances. He was mainly used as a returner, taking 34 returns back for 812 yards and a score, with a long return of 101 yards in 2015.

The Cardinals listed Larry Fitzgerald and Brice Butler as their starting wide receivers on their unofficial depth chart. Chad Williams, J.J. Nelson, Christian Kirk, Greg Little, Trent Sherfield and Carlton Agudosi are listed as backups.

Arizona faces the New Orleans Saints in a preseason game at 8 p.m. Friday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.