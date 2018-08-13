Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The Washington Redskins have signed wide receiver Dan Williams III and placed wide receiver Robert Davis on injured reserve.

Washington announced the moves on Monday. Davis, 23, was a sixth round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-3, 212-pound target out of Georgia State suffered a broken leg and a torn LCL last week at practice, ending his season.

Williams was a standout pass catcher at Jackson State University. He had 184 receptions for 2,497 yards and 19 scores during his collegiate campaign.

The Redskins' unofficial depth chart includes Josh Doctson, Jamison Crowder and Paul Richardson Jr. as the team's starting wide receivers. Brian Quick, Maurice Harris, Cam Sims, Simmie Cobbs Jr., Trey Quinn, Darvin Kidsy and Shay Fields sit behind the Redskins' starting trio.

Redskins coach Jay Gruden said the depth at the wide receiver position was the "same" following the Davis injury.

"They're all in competition, Cam, Simmie, Kidsy, all these guys have come in here and worked hard to try to make this football team, make a positive impression," Gruden told reporters Sunday. "That's why these days are very important right here these next two days against the [New York] Jets -- three days. We still got some time to look at these guys and a great opportunity for all of them."

Washington battles the Jets in a preseason contest at 8 p.m. Thursday at FedExField in Landover, Md.