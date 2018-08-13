Former Dallas Cowboys running back Alfred Morris rushes against the Washington Redskins during the first half on November 24, 2016 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. File photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

With running back Jerick McKinnon bothered by a calf strain and backup running back Matt Breida sidelined with a shoulder injury, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday the team plans to sign Alfred Morris.

"Yeah, we're actually bringing in Alfred Morris [Tuesday]," Shanahan said. "We're going to bring him up to Houston, so he's got to pass a physical and we'll be able to look at him there. But, I'm assuming everything will go all right and hopefully we'll get him in practice for us out in Houston."

The 49ers will head to Houston on Tuesday to hold joint practices with the Texans on Wednesday and Thursday before the game against Houston on Saturday.

Morris played for Shanahan in Washington during his first two NFL seasons and ran 611 times for 2,888 yards and 20 touchdowns in those two years.

"Alf did a great job for us the two years I was with him," Shanahan said. "It's not flashy, but he runs extremely hard. He's very reliable. He's a hard-nosed runner who you can keep handing the ball off to. He's very reliable."

Morris played for the Dallas Cowboys the past two seasons, and last season he rushed 115 times for 547 yards and a touchdown while playing in 14 games, including five starts.

Meanwhile, an MRI confirmed McKinnon's calf strain.

"I think everyone gets a little worried when it's by your knee," Shanahan said, "but [Sunday] he said it didn't hurt that bad so he wasn't that worried. I think he felt much better [Monday]. I think he's frustrated that he can't get that work and stuff that he needs and we all need until Week 1, but at least he feels good that he'll be ready for Week 1."