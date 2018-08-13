Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (17) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the second quarter of the NFC Championship Game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 21, 2018 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery could be in line to begin the season on the physically unable to perform list, according to a published report Monday.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Jeffery could remain on the PUP list as he recovers from offseason shoulder surgery. The 28-year-old Jeffery went under the knife shortly after the Eagles posted a 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

By rule, any player who is on the physically unable to perform list at the start of the regular season must miss at least the first six weeks of the campaign.

Jeffery, who signed a $52 million extension in December, led all Eagles wideouts with 789 receiving yards and nine touchdowns last season while making 57 receptions. The 6-foot-3, 218-pounder added 12 catches for 219 yards and three scores in the playoffs.

Slot receiver Nelson Agholor and fellow wideout Mike Wallace likely would see more playing time should Jeffery remain on the PUP list. The Eagles begin defense of their title on Sept. 6, when they host the Atlanta Falcons.

Jeffery has 361 career receptions for 5,338 yards and 35 touchdowns in 79 career games since being selected by the Chicago Bears in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft.