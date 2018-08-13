The Minnesota Vikings announced on Monday that they have placed offensive lineman Nick Easton on injured reserve and signed guard Kaleb Johnson.

Easton started 12 games for the Vikings last season and was filling in at center for Pat Elflein during training camp before suffering a neck injury. Easton is likely to miss the entire season.

Johnson, 25, joins Minnesota after being released by the Chicago Bears. He played collegiately at Rutgers and entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Baltimore Ravens in 2015. He has never played in a regular-season NFL game.