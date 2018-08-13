Former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson (15) runs against the Baltimore Ravens defense in the second quarter on November 15, 2015 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. File photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson is expected to make his preseason debut this weekend against the Denver Broncos.

Robinson has been sidelined since tearing the ACL in his left knee on the third play from scrimmage in the Jacksonville Jaguars' season-opening win over the Houston Texans last season.

Signed to a three-year, $42 million contract in the offseason, Robinson will participate in the Bears' joint practices with the Broncos.

"It's something I'm ready for and excited for," the 24-year-old Robinson said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. "It's been awhile. I've put the work in every day, trying to get better and perfect my craft."

Robinson has 202 career receptions for 2,848 yards and 22 touchdowns, but he has played only two full seasons and a total of 43 games since the Jaguars selected him in the second round out of Penn State in the 2014 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-3, 209-pound Robinson recorded 80 receptions for 1,400 yards and a league-leading 14 touchdowns during his Pro Bowl season in 2015. He then led the Jaguars in catches (73), receiving yards (883) and receiving touchdowns (six) in 2016.

Robinson is the key to the Bears' receiving corps, as Chicago lacked a tall playmaker on the outside last season after letting Alshon Jeffery leave in free agency.

The Bears had the 30th-ranked offense, third-worst in average yards per game (287.4), and finished dead last with 175.7 passing yards per contest.