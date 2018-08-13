Former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) is tackled by ex-Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Roquan Smith (3) in the 2018 Rose Bowl Game on January 1, 2018 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Photo by Juan Ocampo/UPI | License Photo

Linebacker Roquan Smith, the only remaining unsigned draft pick, has agreed to terms on his four-year rookie contract with the Chicago Bears, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

The two sides are finalizing the language in the contract before Smith signs, according to the report.

Smith, the eighth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, missed all of training camp, but the Chicago Tribune reported the deal is expected to be finalized in time for Smith to join the Bears for their joint practices against the Denver Broncos beginning Wednesday in Englewood, Colo.

Smith is slotted to earn $18 million guaranteed over four years. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the contract is expected to include about $11 million in bonuses.

RELATED Helmet rule keeping Bears LB Smith from signing

Smith is expected to become a starter this season.

The holdup in Smith's contract reportedly involved whether Smith would lose guaranteed money if he is ever suspended due to the NFL's new rules regarding helmet contact.