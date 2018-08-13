Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The Arizona Cardinals have signed linebacker Gerald Hodges to a one-year contract.

Arizona also waived/injured linebacker Jeremy Cash, who is dealing with a knee injury. The team announced the moves on Monday.

Hodges, 27, entered the NFL as a fourth round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2013 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-2, 236-pound defender has 213 tackles, nine passes defensed, 3.5 sacks, three interceptions, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble in 65 career appearances. He played for the Vikings until being traded in October of 2015 to the San Francisco 49ers. Hodges had 80 tackles, three sacks, two interceptions, two passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 15 games during the 2016 season for the Niners. He started 12 games that season.

Last season, Hodges had three special teams tackles in 11 appearances for the New Orleans Saints. Hodges had a brief stint last season with the Buffalo Bills, before being cut in September and signing on with the Saints.

RELATED Arizona Cardinals LB Jeremy Cash out for season

He will wear No. 51 for the Cardinals.

Cash, 25, has nine career NFL appearances, all coming for the Carolina Panthers during the 2016 and 2017 seasons. The Duke product also had stops with the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants and New York Jets. He suffered his season-ending knee injury in the Cardinals' 24-17 win against the Los Angeles Chargers in the preseason on Saturday in Glendale, Az.

Arizona has Haason Reddick, Josh Bynes and Deone Bucannon listed as its starting linebackers on its unofficial depth chart.