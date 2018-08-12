Former Minnesota Vikings running back Jerick McKinnon (21) scores a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints in the first half of the NFC Divisional Round on January 14, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

The San Francisco 49ers are holding their breath after running back Jerick McKinnon injured his right knee during Sunday's practice.

The injury occurred during team drills. According to NBC Sports Bay Area, McKinnon was seen grabbing the back of his right knee.

San Francisco said McKinnon will need an MRI.

McKinnon is expected to shoulder the ground game after signing a four-year, $30 million contract in March. With the Minnesota Vikings last season, McKinnon rushed for 530 yards and three touchdowns.

Matt Breida, the 49ers' top backup running back, suffered a shoulder injury in San Francisco's preseason opener against the Cowboys.