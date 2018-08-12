The Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday signed quarterback Christian Hackenberg and released free-agent center Ian Park. Details of the contract were not revealed.
Hackenberg was drafted in the second round by the New York Jets in 2016.
Once viewed as a potential franchise quarterback, Hackenberg has never played in an NFL game. He spent some time this offseason with the Oakland Raiders but was recently released.
If he is able to stick with the Eagles, he will serve as backup to Carson Wentz, Nick Foles and perhaps Nate Sudfeld.