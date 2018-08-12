Washington Redskins wide receiver Jamison Crowder (80) brings in a first down against Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley in the second quarter on September 24, 2017 at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley is expected to return to practice on Monday.

Conley has been sidelined since the first practice of camp on July 27 with a hip injury. He played in just two games during his rookie season before a shin injury ultimately required season-ending surgery.

"I'm feeling good," the 23-year-old Conley said, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "I'm ready to be back. It's been a long time since I've played. I'm anxious to do it."

Conley participated in position drills before the Raiders' 16-10 preseason win over the Detroit Lions on Friday, much to the pleasure of Raiders head coach Jon Gruden.

RELATED Oakland Raiders sign S Quincy Mauger

"Gareon's got a chance to be back with us on the practice field Monday and close to full go, too," Gruden said, per the newspaper. "He's really close. He's really healed quickly, and my prayers have been answered. We need him."

Conley, who is listed at 6-foot and 195 pounds, had seven tackles in two games last season after being selected with the 24th overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Rashaan Melvin is expected to be the starting cornerback opposite Conley, but the former has been plagued by injuries during his career as well. He was limited to 10 games because of a hand injury while playing for the Indianapolis Colts last season.