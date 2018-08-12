Former Washington Redskins and current Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks downfield against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL game on September 10, 2017 at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. File photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Kirk Cousins was perfect in his preseason debut while fellow quarterback Case Keenum found himself nearly at the opposite end of the spectrum in the same game.

Cousins completed all four of his throws for 42 yards and a touchdown in the Minnesota Vikings' 42-28 exhibition victory over the Denver Broncos on Saturday night.

He capped his lone drive by firing the ball into the chest of receiver Stefon Diggs, who beat Isaac Yiadom on a one-yard quick slant for a touchdown.

"I think it was a great first drive. It was a great start to the preseason," said Cousins, who signed a three-year, $84 million deal in the offseason.

Cousins, who played the past two seasons for the Washington Redskins on a franchise tag, topped the 4,000-yard mark for the third straight year in 2017. He finished with 4,093 yards, with 27 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Keenum struggled in his first outing on Saturday, completing just 1 of 4 passes for five yards.

"It's just frustrating not playing well and you don't have a chance to bounce back from it," Keenum said.

Keenum started 14 regular-season contests and both postseason games last season while leading the Vikings within one win of the Super Bowl. The former journeyman made $2 million on a one-year deal in 2017 before signing a two-year, $36 million contract with Denver in the offseason.