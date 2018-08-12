The Green Bay Packers on Sunday welcomed left tackle David Bakhtiari back to practice.
Bakhtiari sprained his ankle on Aug. 4 and was carted off the field. Plenty of those at the Packers' facility feared the anchor of their offensive line would miss significant time.
But a little more than a week later, the five-year veteran was back at practice.
According to Pro Football Talk, Bakhtiari didn't take part in team drills, but his presence is a sign that his injury has responded well to treatment.
Tight end Jimmy Graham, who had missed a handful of practices as well as the preseason opener, also was back at practice Sunday. Graham had banged knees with a teammate.
It's not certain if either Bakhtiari or Graham will be available for Thursday's preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.